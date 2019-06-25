Nevada County authorities ID man in South Yuba River death

Searchers found the body of Dalton Burgos under two miles from where the current pulled him away, Nevada County authorities said.

Burgos, 23, of Vacaville, was swimming Sunday afternoon at Emerald Pools when he was swept downstream. Authorities began searching for him, spotting his body around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.

Searchers found Burgos in a pool about 1½ miles downstream from where the current caught him. Using a California Highway Patrol helicopter, authorities retrieved the body around 5 p.m. that day, Scales added.

Cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, expected soon, he said.

Authorities have urged people to avoid the South Yuba River until late July or early August. Snowmelt has made the river extremely cold and fast.