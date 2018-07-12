Nevada County authorities ID jawbone as remains of Jordan Rose, 23
July 12, 2018
Nevada County authorities have positively identified a jawbone found last week as belonging to missing man Jordan Rose.
A forensic dentist confirmed Wednesday that the bone, found Friday by a kayaker in Deer Creek, belonged to the 23 year old, Sheriff Keith Royal said.
Timeline created by Content Editor Samantha Sullivan
"They were able to do that through dental records," Royal added.
Rose went missing after a November 2016 police chase. Authorities said they found his vehicle at White Cloud Campground. Rose and his passenger, 34-year-old Rickie Lynn Abel, disappeared.
A kayaker in March 2017 found Abel's remains at the mouth of Deer Creek, Royal said.
Check back for more on this story.