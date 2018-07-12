Nevada County authorities ID jawbone as remains of Jordan Rose, 23

Nevada County authorities have positively identified a jawbone found last week as belonging to missing man Jordan Rose.

A forensic dentist confirmed Wednesday that the bone, found Friday by a kayaker in Deer Creek, belonged to the 23 year old, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

"They were able to do that through dental records," Royal added.

Rose went missing after a November 2016 police chase. Authorities said they found his vehicle at White Cloud Campground. Rose and his passenger, 34-year-old Rickie Lynn Abel, disappeared.

A kayaker in March 2017 found Abel's remains at the mouth of Deer Creek, Royal said.

Check back for more on this story.