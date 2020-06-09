Nevada County authorities charge man with murder in connection with fetus’ death

A man who already was facing a domestic violence felony accusation now has been charged with the murder of a fetus in connection with the February assault, authorities said.

Mark James Yeager, 43, was arrested after the victim called law enforcement on Feb. 17 to report he attacked her, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

Yeager initially was charged with causing bodily injury to his ex-girlfriend, and has been in custody since early March on a $500,000 bond, Walsh said.

The District Attorney’s office continued to investigate after the victim miscarried and sought the expert opinion of a forensic obstetrician. After the expert found the domestic violence was the cause of the miscarriage, Walsh said he filed an amended complaint adding a count of felony murder of a human fetus, a second-degree charge that carries a potential sentence of 15 years to life.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Walsh said he will ask for an increase in Yeager’s bond when he returns to Nevada County Superior Court on June 18.

For more on the story, check back with The Union.