Nevada County authorities accuse man of having sex with teen

Nevada County deputies contacted Travis Curran, saying they wanted to talk to him, authorities said.

The 41-year-old Grass Valley man met with officers and spoke to them. Deputies then arrested him on accusations he had sex with a minor, Lt. Sean Scales said.

“He admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim,” Scales added.

Arrested Thursday, Curran remained jailed Friday on $30,000 in bail. He faces a felony charge of having sex with a minor. He also faces an unrelated misdemeanor of driving on a suspended license, reports state.

According to Scales, Curran knew the 16-year-old victim as a friend of the family. They had sex in December — an accusation that reached deputies in March through a Child Protective Services report.

The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, which led to deputies contacting Curran this week. They agreed to meet at a spot in Rough and Ready, where officers arrested him, Scales said.

