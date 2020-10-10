Nevada County authorities: 1 dead, 2 others taken to hospital due to likely ‘illicit narcotic use’
From a release:
Earlier this afternoon (Saturday, Oct. 10) our Regional Dispatch Center received a call reporting several people were passed out and possibly deceased inside of a residence on Deerhaven Lane in Nevada City. Several deputies, as well as medical personnel, immediately responded to the residence. Upon arrival, deputies found three unconscious victims inside of the residence. With assistance from medical personnel, life saving medical services were immediately initiated. Ultimately, one victim was pronounced deceased at the residence and two others were transported to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown. It is believed this incident is the result of illicit narcotic use, however the investigation is ongoing. There is no known threat of danger to the residents in the area.
