Nevada County Arts Council touts new directory

The Nevada County Arts Council has announced the launch of a brand new artist directory.

“If you are a writer, visual artist, sculptor, designer, filmmaker, photographer, actor, musician, performer or poet, join us. It’s easy to join and it’s free of charge,” said Eliza Tudor, the council’s executive director, in a news release.

The arts council’s online artist directory is a professional directory open to all artists living or working in Nevada County. Unique in California as the only rural county home to two state-designated California Cultural Districts — Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District and Truckee Cultural District — the directory highlights Nevada County as a premier arts destination for art buyers in the Sierra Nevada foothills and Truckee-Tahoe region, the news release states.

“I encourage my fellow singer-songwriters and musicians to use this opportunity to promote themselves and their work,” said Michelle Amador, who serves on Nevada County Arts Council’s Board of Directors. “This beautiful new directory is a gift to our community and will help us shine a light on the extraordinary talent here in this special pocket of Northern California, at a critical moment as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Local fine artist LeeAnn Brook spoke to how a new directory can help.





“Being part of this important new directory feels like a must for professional artists, not only to draw attention to their own work but to serve our collective art community,” she said. “I encourage artists to participate in this free tool. Together, we are better.”

Veteran actor and director, John Deaderick, points out the potential for artists across all disciplines to ensure they are featured on the new site.

“As a veteran theater professional, I can look back at decades of work and know how important it’s been to let others outside my bubble know of me and my skills, experience and aspirations,” he said. “There are few sites available to showcase our people from a regional perspective – I hope my fellow theater folks will jump on board.”

COLLECTION OF RESOURCES

Nevada County Arts Council’s artist directory is part of a collection of resources designed to support the local creative community.

“These resources have never been more important as we reinvent ourselves post-pandemic,” Tudor said. “Our arts calendar, which community members can post to themselves, shares local events far and wide, with software that makes them easier to find and remember. Our Call to Artists page highlights opportunities for artists both locally and across California. Our Artist Relief Fund supports local, professional artists hard hit by the pandemic, and our newsletters — filled with original content — are all available to promote and support the exceptional work of our arts organizations, big and small, our unique collectives, and our artists.”

To learn more about the new directory, visit artist-directory.org . More about Nevada County Arts Council can be found at nevadacountyarts.org .

Source: Nevada County Arts Council