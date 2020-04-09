Nevada County Arts Council issues survey on COVID-19 impact on arts and cultural economy

Take the survey Find it here: http://www.nevadacountyarts.org

As public life grinds to a halt on our streets and in our cafes, restaurants, meeting places and watering holes, the Nevada County Arts Council is hard at work to share the most current news and resources for our creative community and our community at large.

The council has created a resource page on http://www.nevadacountyarts.org which includes the latest updates on emergency funding opportunities, preparedness best practices, and webinars featuring arts leaders and artists from the national arts community. There is information on financial relief resources for artists during COVID-19, including grants and other emergency funding, along with resources specifically designed to serve freelance artists, and how to make your voice heard at the state level through advocacy.

“We are working diligently to provide artists and arts organizations with succinct info and resources to help navigate this unprecedented situation we’ve all been thrust into,” Nevada County Arts Council’s Executive Director Eliza Tudor said in a press release. “It’s also imperative for us to gather information from the arts community to share at a local and state level, so we can better understand how deeply COVID-19 has impacted us and what we can do to get us back on our feet.”

Also on the website, Nevada County Arts Council has created a short five- to 10-minute survey for the creative sector on the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to the county’s arts and cultural economy. Whether you are representing an organization servicing the creative sector, or work for one, or if you are a self-employed independent artist, the council would like to hear from you.

Thus far, the Nevada County Arts Council has collected responses from over 200 artists and those serving the creative sector, but is hoping to double that number before Sunday, when the survey closes.

“We need everyone’s collective input to help inform local solutions and support, and guide key conversations and actions on your behalf — both with the county and our stakeholders,” Tudor said.

Recognizing the need for creative sustenance during this time, the Nevada County Arts Council is also implementing — and encouraging — creativity in the virtual sphere in order to serve a public that is mostly home bound, whether solo or with family and friends. People will find links to an array of virtual offerings including everything from the upcoming Sierra Poetry Festival, as well as scenic nature videos from around the world by Truckee photographers Elizabeth and Olaf Carmel, to Open Culture’s presentation of Patrick Stewart reading every Shakespeare Sonnet on Instagram.

The community is also encouraged to update the Nevada County Arts Council’s community Virtual Event Calendar with its own upcoming “virtual” events, workshops, concerts, etc. The calendar also links to the Chambers of Commerce, KNCO, NC Gold, Go Nevada County, and Grass Valley Downtown Association.

“We know we are living through exceptionally difficult times,” Tudor said. “With that, we believe that our own ‘virtual’ events will bring much welcomed respite, serving as entertainment and inspiration, and reminding us of the importance to keep creating.”

Source: Nevada County Arts Council