Nevada County Animal Shelter pets get holiday goodies
Submitted by Lorie Hennessey
Sammie’s Friends at the Nevada County Animal Shelter brought “Yala,” a dog available for adoption, to pick up (and sniff) all the holiday pet toys, treats and blankets donated to the shelter by patrons of Gary’s Place in Grass Valley. Pictured, from left, are Lorie Hennessey, shelter director, and Georgia Gross of Gary’s Place.
