Nevada County and Sierra Roots open cold weather shelter

A cold weather shelter attendee stands before a table of cold weather gear and apparel being offered to those in attendance of an emergency cold weather shelter operated by Sierra Roots earlier this year. The shelter w.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

A cold weather shelter will be established Thursday and Friday nights through a coordinated effort by Sierra Roots, a nonprofit organization serving people in need of housing and other basic needs, and the County of Nevada.

This is a community-wide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connects homeless residents to additional services, according to a media release from Mike Dent, Director of Housing and Community Services in Nevada County.

“The Nevada City Veterans Hall located at 415 N. Pine St. can accommodate 30 – 35 individuals, especially in the darker days of winter when there are multiple nights of freezing temperatures, then we meet capacity,” Mike Dent said.

Guests will be accepted into the Veterans Hall from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. each morning when guests will be released.

With Sierra Roots leading the overall efforts, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees. Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation (HAT) to and from the sheltering location.

The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also connect homeless veterans to available services.

“If a person comes in contact with a person in need of shelter, they could call the HOME Team and they have vans available that could assist getting a person to a shelter. Also, it is always possible by dialing 2-1-1 to speak with a 211 Connecting Point call specialist – that is always a great resource,” Mike Dent said.

If you see or know someone experiencing homelessness or have concerns about unhoused individuals, another resource to contact is HOME Team at (530) 470-2686 or email: home@nevadacountyca.gov .

Shelter Activation Protocol

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services- National Weather Service’s low temperature prediction for Nevada City is forecast to be at or below 30 degrees, for a period of 5 hours or more overnight; or if the National Weather Service low temperature prediction for Nevada City is at or below 32 degrees, for a period of 5 hours or more overnight, with snow on the ground in Nevada City; or per the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services- National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Western Nevada County for elevations at or below 3,000 feet, according to a media release from Nevada County Housing and Community Services.

Any other extreme weather event or condition identified by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services in consultation with Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency.

Better Together Nevada County

Better Together Nevada County is an overall strategy spearheaded by Nevada County to support innovative and meaningful collaboration with key stakeholders while educating the public and inviting them to be part of the solution.

Community members wishing to learn more about volunteer opportunities to support non-profit organizations working on homelessness can visit the Better Together Volunteer Hub at volunteerhub.connectingpoint.org/bettertogether.

Sierra Roots

“Sierra Roots takes a grassroots relationship-based approach in working with homeless people and acknowledges the dignity of the homeless person and nurtures the connections within the community to lessen isolation and promote well-being,” according to a media release from Nevada County Housing and Community Services.

For more information about Sierra Roots, visit http://www.sierraroots.org/ .

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See email mboll-see@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4256.