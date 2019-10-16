Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down needs volunteers this Friday, Saturday

Organizers for the Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down 20th anniversary event this Friday and Saturday are asking the public to stand up and volunteer to help make the event that provides free services to veterans a success.

The two-day showcase of businesses and organizations from across the county that provide vital services and information for veterans is organized by the Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down, a nonprofit veteran benefit organization located in Grass Valley aimed at resource education.

The event will feature information booths and services like free haircuts, dental and vision services and job opportunities open to all veterans, whether they are homeless, at-risk or just want to connect and enjoy the weekend with fellow veterans.

“For the veterans who might not think they need anything, it’s a great event to network with fellow veterans and pick up the camaraderie that a lot of us hung up with our uniforms,” Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down President Will Buck said. “A lot of us figured we were never going to have that kind of camaraderie again.”

The name Stand Down is a play on the military term that describes going off-duty or relaxing from a state of readiness. Buck and the organization are hoping the community will once again come through to volunteer and continue giving veterans an opportunity to let their guard down.

“This community goes above and beyond in supporting veterans,” Buck said. “This community just has an overwhelming love and support for veterans and that’s what’s made it successful over the years. Our community is really amazing in community support and outreach regardless of whether you’re a veteran or not.”

Volunteer

No special skills or training is required to volunteer. The organization is hoping to attract 30 to 50 volunteers for the weekend. People can sign up at http://www.ncavsd.org.

More than 50 organizations will be attending the event from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, Northern Mines Building. Attending organizations include Great Clips, Community Recovery Resources, Hospitality House, PTSD Foundation of America and the Center for Independent Living.

According to Buck, while the tangible benefits offered to veterans at the event are crucial, the mental and psychological aspects of feeling supported and taken care of in a festive atmosphere is just as important.

“The providers there are overwhelmingly supportive and that attitude is contagious,” Buck said. “The veterans that attend start to feel better about themselves if they are homeless or at-risk. The last two years we’ve worked with a lot of veteran-friendly employers and it’s become a real one-stop shop.”

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.