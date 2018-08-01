Nevada County air quality still unhealthy; haze and smoke from wildfires still reported

A smoky haze from statewide wildfires is still to be expected in Nevada County through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A widespread haze and areas of smoke are forecasted for today and Thursday with highs ranging from 89 to 93 degrees fahrenheit during the day and lows from 62 to 64 at night.

Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 93. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday’s forecast looks to be clear of smoke in the area with a high of 90 and Northeast winds 5 to 7 mph coming in.

Currently western Nevada County air quality and ozone measurements are out of the red zone but still designated as unsafe for sensitive groups.

An advisory has been released stating to “reduce long or intense outdoor activities. Take more breaks. Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when the air quality is better. Sensitive people: Avoid long or intense outdoor activities, or consider moving them indoors. If you have asthma, keep quick-relief medicine handy.”