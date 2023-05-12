Nevada County’s Agriculture Commissioner Chris de Nijs is appointed to the National Wildlife Services Advisory Committee, which advises the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Thomas Vilsack on recommendations for policies and activities for the USDA’s Wildlife Services (WS) program.

“This means rural foothill agricultural producers truly have a voice at the federal level. I look forward to working with the many diverse stakeholders that depend on the Wildlife Services program and providing meaningful input to help them better accomplish their respective work,” explained Chris de Nijs. “As the only person selected from the State of California, this is a huge honor and very humbling.”