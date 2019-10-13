Nevada County advisory for food facilities

From a release:

An update from Nevada County Environmental Health for all food facilities:

You are approved to go ahead and open if you were on a generator.

You do not need to throw out any of the animal proteins as long as your refrigerator unit was 41° or below the entire time you were without power if you did not have a generator.

Please discard all walk in refrigeration and reach-in refrigeration dairy animal proteins and cut vegetables and fruits.

The Environmental Health Department asks that you sanitize all food contact surfaces before you begin food prep.

EH will be out to visit you as soon as possible, but you do not need to wait for Environmental Health open and operate.