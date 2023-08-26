Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
2:02 a.m.- A caller from Mill Street reported one of the bartenders took one of her phones. She has two phones, and one of them was taken. The caller sounded as if she could be intoxicated, and there was a male in the background telling her to stop.
11:08 a.m.- A caller from Freeman Lane reported a male subject was shirtless and acting like an employee to customers.
1:04 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported her neighbor was cutting down her bushes, and requested he be stopped. The caller advised she told the neighbor she called law enforcement and the subject just went back into his home.
4:37 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported an alleged intoxicated subject. The subject admitted to school administration officials that he was intoxicated. An arrest was made.
5:37 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported an irate customer who was out of the store but had been making threats toward an employee.
7:24 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported a full-size U-Haul van driving around the parking lot recklessly and honking. The female subject was irate after yelling at another subject in the store.
Nevada City Police Department
9:33 a.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported a motorcycle had been parked in their lot for over a week. They had put notices on the vehicle to move, but it hadn’t.
12:09 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported someone cut the fuel lines to his vehicle. The caller had had gas siphoned from his vehicle several times and said they put a locking gas cap on his vehicle. The suspect cut the gas line from the gas cap to the tank in retribution. The gas cap had been tampered with at the same time.
9:35 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a male subject with a beard and sunglasses snooping around the business. The subject appeared to be intoxicated, and the caller wished for him to be moved along.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:42 a.m.- A caller from Ridge Road reported someone knocking on her door for 20 minutes. No voices were heard, and there were no additional vehicles in the driveway.
5:48 a.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported a subject in a pickup threw a lit cigarette out the window. The caller confronted the subject who told her he doesn’t smoke. There was no response from State Parks, who holds Empire Mine, and per the Parks they are short-staffed.
10:10 a.m. – A caller from Flying T Road reported a male carrying a rock and stating that someone was chasing after him with a gun. The caller stated he kept asking her to call the sheriff’s office. The caller stated the male was possibly under the influence. An arrest was made.
3:14 p.m. – A caller from Sunshine Valley Road reported a skunk that was stuck in a squirrel feeder in his yard.
4:16 p.m. – A caller from Mountain View Drive reported two females on the property trying to break into her residence.
9:13 p.m. – A caller from Christophers Place reported someone threw a golf ball through her window. On call back, the caller said it was her neighbor and there was no need for law enforcement to be involved.
10:04 p.m. – A caller from South Yuba River reported a Tesla parked on the side of the road near the bridge and two subjects outside of it, looking to get cell service.
—Jennifer Nobles