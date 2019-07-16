Nevada City’s Summer Nights are here

The nights are getting hot

Nevada City’s Summer Nights starts at 6 p.m. today. The downtown event — which features music, food and vendors — also will occur July 17 and 24.

Attendees can find bands playing throughout the event, along with vintage cars, face painting and belly dancers.

The concept of Summer Nights stems from “hot summer nights” in Mexico, where evenings are filling with socializing, street food and dancing.

Today’s bands include Running ‘4 Cover, Cousin Cricket, Troupe Al Ama, David Ayala, Gary & Eva, Ludi Hinrichs Jazz and John Girton.

A shuttle will carry people from the Eric Rood Administrative Center — 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City — to the event. It costs $5 for adults and children 15 and over. Those under 15 ride for free. There’s no cost for the return trip.

— The Union staff