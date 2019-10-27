Nevada City’s SOAP reopens as Gaia Soap Supply

When: Closed Sunday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Everyone has a nickname.

Grace Rivera is the ‘Sorceress of Scent’ and Dani Ivey, the ‘Empress of Bubbles.’ Co-owners Jared Milligan and Megan Devey are the ‘Lord of Lather’ and ‘Huntress of Suds,’ respectively. Their son, Jasper Milligan, is the ‘Prince of Soap.’

The new business owners of what was previously Nevada City’s Save Our Ailing Planet (SOAP) are putting these titles on their business cards. They say they don’t want to take themselves too seriously.

“I like the idea of distinguishing ourselves from your next door retailer,” said Devey.

On Sept. 4, Devey and Milligan purchased SOAP’s assets and opened their business on Oct. 4 with a new name: Gaia Soap Supply. The store’s Facebook and Instagram accounts are still titled SOAP. The word “Gaia,” said Milligan, means “Mother Earth” in Greek.

The store will largely remain the same, according to Devey and Milligan. They sell supplies to create body care products, and encourage refilling and reusing products.

“We definitely only want to improve on the great foundation that Lori (Largent) created,” said Milligan. Largent closed the business in August, which brought surprise to Milligan and Devey, who were frequent customers of the store.

Before starting their new venture, Milligan previously owned a retail business. Devey worked as a buyer for Whole Foods Market, mostly in their body care department.

They figured with their combined knowledge, the two would make a great team and save the soap refill store.

“Megan’s a bit of a human encyclopedia when it comes to knowing ingredients and knowing what is earth-friendly and what is not,” said Milligan.

The co-owners also wanted to help keep the world clean.

“There was definitely a shift when my child, when our son, came into the world,” said Devey. “He needs to be able to enjoy this world in addition to his generation and the one after.”

While much is the same, the store has undergone changes.

In addition to the name, the soap store will sell baby and pet products. Milligan also reconfigured the physical layout, and brought all the products onto the floor. He said he hand-built display tables using reclaimed wood and hand-painted signs. The products that make up the store were recycled in an effort to embody the store’s message.

Milligan said the store is 90% stocked.

The co-owners hope to have community workshops in the spring about making products, like soaps, lotions and creams.

A Halloween event will be held Thursday near Gaia Soap Supply in the 7 Hills Business District, where trick-or-treating will occur from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

