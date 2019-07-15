Nevada City’s Save Our Ailing Planet shop closing August 1

Nevada City’s environmentally friendly refill shop Save Our Ailing Planet will close Aug. 1, according to a Facebook post from store owner Lori Largent.

Largent said she is closing her shop, which has worked to curb the use of plastic waste, in order to prioritize more time for her family.

“(It’s a) tough decision for some, but as I see my family growing older by the minute it is time I step down and soak up every second of this beautiful life with them,” she said on Facebook.

Save Our Ailing Planet declined to respond to The Union’s request for comment.

The store will close next month after nine years in operation.

Largent said on Facebook that a few potential buyers showed interest, though none were suitable to run the business as she had.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

— Staff Writer Sam Corey