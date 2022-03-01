Nevada City’s Pioneer Park tennis lights focus on courts

In recent weeks residents near Nevada City’s Pioneer Park have raised concerns regarding light pollution spilling over from the tennis courts and into their homes. City staff and Nevada City’s council have reassured the public the new lighting at the park will concentrate on the tennis courts and not spill over into yards or homes.

During public comments, some homeowners near Pioneer Park questioned why the lights could not be lowered to prevent them from illuminating park neighbors.

Bryan McAlister, city engineer, explained it was a matter of how everything works together to allow evening tennis matches.

“The photo metrics is affected when you lower the lights,” he said. “You don’t get the same coverage. What we’re using is the industry standard. It has to do with how the light is dispersed. If you have lights lower, it doesn’t work as well with players.”

Dawn Zydonis, parks and recreation manager, reminded the council that in February, members requested an information report and recommendation to move forward. Zydonis recalled it was a storm in 2008 that caused damage to a number of lights on one court, while lights on the second court only worked intermittently because a coin operated dispenser was damaged.





For fiscal year 2019-20, the city bid for the state’s Proposition 68’s Statewide Parks Program. To quality, the Statewide Parks Program required public workshops and the city responded with public service announcements, as well as notices on the city website and through social media.

“One workshop was directed for residents within one half mile of Pioneer Park and made specific requests for tennis court lights. But we were denied a grant,” she said.

Funding became available again for 2021, and this time prioritized trails and access points, tennis court rehab and playground improvements. The city was awarded funds.

But the trails and access points were deemed ineligible because they were not part of a new recreational facility. However, the bid packet for the court lighting showed that the photo metrics for the outdoor tennis facilities fell under the performance criteria of minimal and fair, and earned an award.

“We specified 35-foot candle-book (unit measure for light on the ground not source) for lighting,” McAlister said. “We requested the minimum standard for a tennis court that equals 21 feet at outer reaches of the court and 50 feet just under the light which averages out to 35 feet.”

The contractor will confirm the assembly coverage and direction of the aim with the city’s park and recreation manager, and make any necessary adjustments when testing the final product to the city’s satisfaction.

“But that hasn’t been done yet because we’re waiting for PG&E to reconnect the lighting control pedestal,” McAlister said. “PG&E will re-energize the module, and then we’ll be able to work with the contractor on direction of aim and intensity. We haven’t fully tested it yet.”

Mayor Duane Strawser said he went way back on this project because he had two children who played competitive tennis at the high school level.

“Schools would come up for a match at NUHS and they’d run out of daylight,” he said. “They couldn’t use our courts because of the lights. Kids waiting to play doubles ran out of time to play. So I’d bring up, some day it’d be great if our lights meet the minimum requirements.”

It was then Strawser consulted with Zydonis about new lights. And when the project began to come to fruition people, complained the city was installing lights for the first time.

But because of the storm damage in 2008, people had forgot there always had been lights.

“So, we talked about getting new, nicer lights that actually aim down on the courts,” Strawser recalled. “So in theory, the lights should be less obtrusive than the original lights back in the day.”

Zydonis said they will have a test to see where the light beams go.

“Neighbors can let me know their email address and we’ll let them know when we do the test lighting,” she said. “So the neighbors can be there and we can make a few small adjustments if we realize it’s not going to work for them.”

Strawser pointed out that at least part of the courts will be enclosed with dark privacy screening.

“So you basically will have light bleeding a bit up where the fixtures are but won’t see the lights glowing off the entire court area,” he said.

The council showed unanimous support.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com