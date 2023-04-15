Nevada City’s outdoor Farmers Market returns
Saturday morning marks the first Nevada City Farmers Market of the outdoor season. The market will open weekly at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. The year’s kick-off market will feature a variety of produce, flowers, and other vendors, along with a performance by Gaia Mae Band. The outdoor market will run each Saturday until December 16, and will take place on Union Street between Broad and Main. For more information please visit www.ncfarmersmarket.org.