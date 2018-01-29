Nevada City’s Inner Path takes a new direction

In November of 2014, John Ernst opened the nonprofit Inner Path in downtown Nevada City with an inspiring vision.

Inside the serene historic brick building, Ernst wanted to create a welcoming space dedicated to spiritual healing and exploration. To this end, the nonprofit center has continued to offer a boutique for the spiritual seeker, healing prayers, a sound healing room and a community lending library — not to mention a broad spectrum of yoga, meditation and wellness classes. But in recent months, Ernst has been eager to expand the reach of the center, which in just four years has established itself as a hub for those in the foothills seeking spiritual inspiration.

Scott Adam, whom Ernst refers to as "The Change Maker," has been hired to add a community outreach and service component to the center, with the goal of welcoming the under-served and at-risk. As the new director of yoga and events, Adam came to Inner Path by way of Be The Change Yoga and Wellness in San Jose, whose mission is to "inspire positive change from within through the power of yoga" and "provide a safe, affordable and compassionate place for people to come and explore what yoga can bring their own life."

Inspired by the Bay Area center's philosophy, Adam said Inner Path hopes to also cultivate a community of "change makers" whose inner spiritual practices plant seeds for community and global healing.

As a result, the center is now in the process of reorganizing class offerings and programs. Yoga classes of all levels are now donation-based, as is a new music series featuring a variety of devotional and spiritual musicians. A new Friday evening "Sound Healing" series offers "a drug-free way to treat pain and illness" using sound frequencies designed to influence the body and mind.

Projects in the works include a "Sacred Men's Circle," yoga classes for geared specifically for youth and elders, as well as classes for those struggling with addiction, trauma or physical limitations.

"We're also hoping to start a summer yoga camp for teens, which would be free through grants and funding," said Adam. "Our plan is to reach out to kids who are headed down an unhealthy path. When they heal themselves, they can help to heal their parents."

Adam is no stranger when it comes to yoga, determination and implementing change. He began practicing hatha yoga in 1994 with Bill Atkins in New York City at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and spent 16 years as a competitive snowboarder and coach. While yoga served as his method of physically developing himself and the riders he trained, he gradually shifted his focus to the cultivation of the spiritual.

This eventually led him to leave the world of competitive sports and land a five-year stint of overseeing logistics and supplies for the massive music, spiritual and wellness-based Wanderlust Festivals, which now take place annually throughout the United States and Canada.

In addition to his subsequent work at Be The Change, Adam also became involved with the Conscious San Jose Yoga & Music Festival and the WOKE Teens Camp for at-risk youth. Both events have the goal of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and creating an empowering and accepting environment that will bring about positive change. These philosophies are consistent with the changes Adam hopes to see happen at Inner Path.

"Through my journey I've found I have a heart for serving others," said Adam. "I've found my purpose through service and mindfulness. I'm so impressed by Inner Path — I see our new focus as creating community and reaching out to places and people who don't normally get much attention. I challenge the yogis of this community to step off their mats and use their tools to heal."

