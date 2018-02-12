Nevada City’s iconic National Hotel sold

Nevada City's most visible landmark, the National Hotel, has been sold, according to a press release issued Sunday night by new owner Jordan Fife.

Escrow is set to close Tuesday, confirmed real estate broker Jon Blinder of Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty.

According to Fife, The National Exchange Hotel Company will be the launch of the brand's flagship location in Nevada City.

Fife said he "intends to breathe new life to the National Hotel following a major renovation … creating stunning indoor/outdoor spaces inspired by the hip and grand Victorian properties of New York and San Francisco."

