Nevada City’s Hirschman Trail to close for restoration work

Those who enjoy daytime strolls on Nevada City's Hirschman Trail will have to temporarily find another place to enjoy the outdoors beginning next week.

Sierra Streams Institute is spearheading a "forest health and fuel reduction project" on a large portion of the trail, which will be closed Monday through Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

A portion of the trail from the Cement Hill Road parking lot to Hirschman's Pond will remain open during project hours.

According to project manager Denise Della Santina, Sierra Streams will work with contractors to thin selected trees and vegetation. Workers will focus on removing overstocked trees less than six inches in diameter, highly flammable understory vegetation, dead material and invasive species.

"Trees and shrubs including black oak, madrone, and dogwood will be protected to provide diversity and wildlife habitat for species such as western pond turtles, chorus frogs, mammals, songbirds and waterfowl," the organization said in a news release.

This winter's project is the second phase of Sierra Streams' work at Hirschman Trail, according to Della Santina. The organization in 2016 secured a three-year grant from the state to improve the health of the forest and watershed. Last year, crews completed thinning work on a smaller portion of the trail. According to Della Santina, Sierra Streams will make a final pass over the area next year.

For more information about the project, or to volunteer, contact Della Santina at denise@sierrastreams.org.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.