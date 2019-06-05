Nevada City’s First Friday Art walk kicks off this week

First Friday art walkers stroll down Pine Street in downtown Nevada City where local artist Nakia Johnson has his art on display alongside dozens of other artists in this June 2018 archive photo.

Know & Go What: First Friday Art Walk When: From 5-9 p.m., June 7, July 5 and Aug. 2 Where: Downtown Nevada City For info: Maps will be available at any one of the participating locations, or the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce. Go online to www.nevadacitychamber.com/nevada-city-events/first-friday-artwalks/, to the Art Walk Facebook page, or call Cynthia Levesque at 530-575-8846

Nevada City’s First Friday Art Walk is back for its sixth year, kicking off this Friday with downtown venues hosting mixers, receptions and live music.

The first, almost impromptu, event in 2013 attracted several hundred visitors and prompted organizers to close off parts of some streets. Last year, an estimated 2,000 art lovers crowded the city streets for each art walk.

Even more has been planned for 2019.

“It is bigger and better this year, definitely,” said organizer Cynthia Levesque. “We have a lot of new things happening.”

Nevada City Film Festival will get the party started early with a Local Creatives Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. Folks can meet like-minded artists, filmmakers, photographers, designers, entrepreneurs, small business owners and others to learn about projects, pool resources, develop partnerships, find mentors, and help build a vibrant, youthful creative culture in Nevada County. Guest artists’ work will be on display and drinks, noshes and nibbles will be available. The happy hour will be at Nevada City Film Festival’s headquarters at 110 Union Street Alley.

Ready Nevada County is collaborating with Miners Foundry Cultural Center and the art walk for a summer-long series of Ready, Set, Go mixers. These casual mixers will feature art, socializing, education and an opportunity to connect with seasoned professionals focused on fire prevention and preparedness. Art from the Osborn/Woods Gallery will be on display and representatives from 211 Connecting Point will be on hand to help people sign up for Code Red emergency alerts. Miners Foundry will provide a no-host bar on the outside patio. There will be a poetry reading at 5 p.m. with Molly Fisk and live music throughout the evening.

There will be live music and theatrical performances at various locations throughout downtown. In addition, there will be a Youth Arts Showcase featuring artists between the ages of 4-18 and a “Kids Zone” on York Street with activities and art projects for kids of all ages.

“I’m thrilled to see such community involvement this year,” Levesque said. “With over 28 downtown businesses participating, there’s sure to be something for everyone.”

Friday’s events

On Broad Street, LeeAnn Brook Fine Art will celebrate its fourth anniversary with a reception featuring “The Color of Light,” a photography show by Frank Francis and the gypsy jazz of Yuba Rio, and Gallery 125 & Media Lounge will host a grand opening celebration. Elixart will have a group show with an artist meet and greet from 7-9 p.m., followed by music from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The Aerial Lab returns this year, performing at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at York and Broad streets. The Boardwalk Stage on Commercial Street will have live music by The Ruckrich Family Band at 6 p.m., poetry readings by The Poetry Crashers at 7 p.m., and music by Fog Holler at 8 p.m.

The Nevada City United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall will serve as an art gallery, with 25 church member artists showcasing their works. Music will be provided and food and beverages will be available. Brief guided tours of the church, located at 433 Broad St., will be offered.

Friday will be the official kick-off with a reception for Ruth Chase’s I Am HERe art installation in Robinson Plaza. Stop by and place some thoughtful words of belonging onto the installation.

