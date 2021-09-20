 Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi spins out early at Laguna Seca | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi spins out early at Laguna Seca

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Nevada City native Alexander Rossi waves to fans prior to the start of the penultimate race of the IndyCar season Sunday at Laguna Seca. Rossi started the day in second place, but quickly fell to the back of the pack after a spin out during the second lap while trying to challenge race leader, and ultimate winner of the race, Colton Herta.
Photo: Elias Funez
Spectators watch as Alexander Rossi, in second place, chases behind the first place Colton Herta at the beginning of the second lap Sunday at Laguna Seca. His challenge of teammate Herta would be short-lived as he would spin out later in the second lap, putting him behind a lap in the race for a 25th place finish.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi, bottom, makes his way through the Corkscrew turn at Laguna Seca in his 27 NAPA AutoCare car after falling to the back of the pack of racers Sunday in Monterey.
Photo Elias Funez
Pieter Rossi embraces his son Alexander Rossi before the start of Sunday’s penultimate IndyCar race of the 2021 season at Laguna Seca. While Rossi is not in the points lead for the season, he did qualify well enough to start in second place.
Photo: Elias Funez
Spectators watch Sunday’s IndyCar race near the famous Corkscrew turn at Laguna Seca.
Photo: Elias Funez
Andretti Motorsports teammates Alexander Rossi, left, and Colton Herta exchange words before the start of Sunday’s IndyCar race at Laguna Seca. Herta began the race in the pole position while Rossi started in second place before falling behind a lap early in the race.
Photo: Elias Funez
Alexander Rossi’s 27 NAPA AutoCare IndyCar is wheeled from the garage onto the track Sunday at Laguna Seca, where Rossi was hailed as the local racer.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada City native Alexander Rossi makes his way around the track Sunday at Laguna Seca. Rossi had the fastest lap time during the morning track session, but spun out in the second lap to put him at the back of the pack for the the rest of the race.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more