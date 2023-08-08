Nevada City leaders are shaping a future ordinance to establish a Public Arts Commission and city staff are seeking direction from the City Council regarding the overall powers and duties of such a Commission during tomorrow’s regularly scheduled council meeting.
The powers and duties of a future Public Arts Commission are set to be discussed as well as the suggested responsibilities and roles of such a commission.
- The suggested Public Arts Commission could serve as an art review authority and to make recommendations to the City Council and the City Manager for the allocation of public funds, according to the staff report.
- A Public Arts Commission might give recognition to certain public art and keep an inventory of installations, according to the staff report.
- Private property owners who seek advice regarding the selection and installation of artwork to be located on their private property in the public view could consult the Commission.
- A Commission may also coordinate a process and make recommendations to the City Council on the appointment of Nevada City Artists in Residence within various disciplines who provide a focus for the appreciation of their discipline in the City, according to the staff report.
- A Public Art Commission would possibly be composed of an odd number of members appointed by city council members in the same fashion as the Planning Commission.
- It may be that the variety of members are appointed through external stakeholders including a Historical Society representative, a Nevada County Arts Council representative or a youth commissioner, according to the report.
With input from the City Council, staff will develop an adoptable ordinance for consideration of the City Council in September of 2023, and if adopted in late September meeting, it will go into effect on October 27, 2023.
“The City Council could solicit applications for the Commission in November of 2023 and seek to appoint commissioners at the December 14, 2023, regular City Council meeting with the first commission meeting scheduled in January of 2024,” according to the staff report.
Qualifications for applicants to the Commission would follow city rules and require that members of any commission be residents of the City.
The City Council may choose to have specific skills or background to apply or choose to not to require that applicants have pre-established requirements similar to the arrangement of the Planning Commission, according to the staff report.
