Nevada City’s council is poised to hear agenda items and make decisions on issues ranging from methane emission reduction, to repairs to the Nevada City sinkhole in the parking lot of the Stonehouse during their regularly scheduled meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at 317 Broad Street.

“In September 2016, SB 1383 was signed into law, establishing methane emissions reduction targets in a statewide effort to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants in various sectors of California’s economy, a Nevada City staff reports states.