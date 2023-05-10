Nevada City’s council is poised to hear agenda items and make decisions on issues ranging from methane emission reduction, to repairs to the Nevada City sinkhole in the parking lot of the Stonehouse during their regularly scheduled meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at 317 Broad Street.
“In September 2016, SB 1383 was signed into law, establishing methane emissions reduction targets in a statewide effort to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants in various sectors of California’s economy, a Nevada City staff reports states.
Within the parameters of SB 1383, a 75 percent reduction of methane emissions should be met by municipalities by 2025. In addition, the regulations require that at least 20 percent of edible food that is currently disposed of is recovered for human consumption by 2025.
“These regulations represent the most significant changes to the solid waste industry in California since 1989, when AB 939 first required recycling and waste diversion programs,” the Nevada City staff report states. “The regulations include specific details for organics waste collection and food recovery programs that must be implemented by all jurisdictions and requires enforcement and reporting on these programs to demonstrate compliance.”
Councilmembers will listen to a presentation from the Pioneer Community Energy JPA, who was selected to provide power sales to all of Nevada City beginning Jan. 1 2024, and will provide direction to the JPA on whether or not to consider a contract for biomass electricity production.
The council will also consider a Public Improvement Agreement between Nevada City and the owner of the Stonehouse, Jonathan Rowe, to provide funding for the sidewalk, Little Deer Creek Drainage, and parking improvements at the Stonehouse and adjacent city right-of-way.
During the torrential atmospheric rain storms of the 2016-2017 winter, a pair of significant sinkholes opened in Grass Valley along Little Wolf Creek and Freeman Lane where the Wolf Creek Trail now resides, and along Little Deer Creek near it’s confluence with Deer Creek adjacent to the Stonehouse.
According to the city’s staff report:
Little Deer Creek exits public trail property and traverses underground along the property of the Stonehouse at 107 Sacramento Street and empties into a collection system at Sacramento Street that empties into Deer Creek. The City has a floating easement allowing public access to the trail through the Stonehouse property. There is no fixed easement nor constructed path of travel from the trail to the existing sidewalks on Boulder and Sacramento Streets. The culvert underlying the Stonehouse property has failed and a sinkhole is present on the property. The City and property owner previously worked to stabilize the sinkhole to allow proper drainage, access to the trail, and usability of the property. The stabilization is no longer effective and full replacement of the culvert and remediation of the sinkhole is required. The Infrastructure Strategic Initiative Committee met on February 3, 2023, with staff and the owner of the property Jonathan Rowe. The committee supported the development of an agreement to ensure the project is completed and that the contract come to the City Council for consideration upon completion. Staff has worked with the owner to develop a public improvement agreement to address the sinkhole, the drainage, access to the trail, and other considerations. The attached agreement provides that the City will pay $171,614 for the costs related to providing a sidewalk and fencing amenity connecting the trail to the existing sidewalk on Boulder Street and the costs related to connection of storm drain infrastructure along the property and project edge at Sacramento Street.
The agreement also provides that the City will pay $150,170 toward the project costs as compensation for:
• A fixed easement for pedestrian travel along the newly created sidewalk connecting the trail to the existing Sacramento Street sidewalk.
• The lease of the parking lot and adjoining area for use as a staging area for purposes of the Nevada Street bridge replacement from June 1, 2023, through December 31, 2024, with provisions to ensure access and usability by the business for the duration of the project.
• The lease of the parking lot on a non-exclusive basis as City parking from June 1, 2023, through June 1, 2030, with provisions to allow exclusive use applications by the business for events or other activities.
The property owner may either place the remaining funds in an escrow account from which the project will be paid for or the owner may bond for the project as provided. The project is anticipated to be completed by September of 2023. FINANCIAL AND/OR POLICY IMPLICATIONS: The City $171,614 will be funded from Measure M and the $150,170 will be funded from Parking contributions ($50,000) and unassigned reserve fund balance ($100,170) and be accounted for in the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget with the expenses occurring in that fiscal year.