Nevada City to address mask stance in special meeting

HOW TO WATCH What: Special meeting of Nevada City Council When: 6 p.m. Tuesday How: Click here

The Nevada City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to address the council’s official position on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order requiring masks in public spaces.

The council voted unanimously for the meeting after receiving more than 100 public comments about Facebook posts Mayor Reinette Senum made on her personal page questioning the order’s legitimacy and the policy’s efficacy.

Council members said they were concerned about businesses losing customers if potential patrons believe the city is not following public safety orders.

They were also worried about losing additional funding outlined in the state budget to help local governments respond to COVID-19. To be eligible for the $750 million allocated to counties, they’ll have to certify with the Department of Finance that they are in compliance with any federal, state and public health department orders, directives or guidance issued in response to the pandemic.

The council will not address Senum’s comments during the special meeting, leaving the issue for the 2020-21 council when it convenes in July.

Public comments about masks given at the June 24 meeting weren’t read, and instead will be addressed at the Tuesday special meeting.

