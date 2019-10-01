Nevada City telecom ordinance to become effective within weeks

A new telecom ordinance for Nevada City, initially reported to be headed to a third reading, is instead weeks away from becoming effective.

Mayor Reinette Senum at the Sept. 26 council meeting said she wanted a workshop before the nonexistent third reading happened, which would give people more time to provide input.

“And this is a second reading, it’s not a third reading, so what I would suggest is that within this period in two weeks from the third reading that we have a workshop and come back more educated and more informed and we make our recommendations and try to get those put into the ordinance as soon as possible,” Senum said during the meeting.

According to Senum, she misspoke and knew there would be no third reading, adding that if changes were made the ordinance would have to come back for a “second second reading, or a third second reading.”

However, City Attorney Hal DeGraw did mention minutes earlier that any changes made would force the ordinance back to a first reading before becoming official upon the approval of the second reading.

City Manager Catrina Olson brought the mistake to The Union’s attention, saying it should have been corrected at the time but was not due to the contentious nature of the nearly four-hour meeting.

Check back for more on this story.