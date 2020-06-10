Nevada City student graduates from Albion
Margaret Whitlock of Nevada City recently graduated from Albion College with a degree in biology and English. She was awarded magna cum laude with Albion College Honors. Whitlock also received the Senior Writing Prize and was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. Albion’s faculty further chose Whitlock for an Outstanding Thesis Award. These academic awards recognize exceptional student achievement within each department. Albion College Honors recognize seniors who have completed all requirements of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program, including a thesis project and overall GPA of 3.5 or better. The honor of magna cum laude recognizes a graduate with an overall GPA of between 3.75 and 3.8. Whitlock is the child of Kevin and Sharon Whitlock of Nevada City and is a graduate of Nevada Union High School.
