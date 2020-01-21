Nevada City speaker pulls back the curtain on the refugee crisis

Refugees from the world’s most vulnerable countries flee home and hearth seeking humanity. What they find might be surprising. Nevada County residents will soon have a rare opportunity to discuss challenges and solutions through the eyes of an international aid worker with first-hand experience. Jade Ewing will discuss the refugee crisis in Leros at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Sierra Salon, held at the Inner Path, 200 Commercial Street in Nevada City.

In September of 2017, 700 residents (refugees) inhabited the tiny Aegean island of Leros. Just two years later, in September of 2019, that number had more than tripled to 2,400 residents on the island. Today, that number has swelled to nearly 3,000. Why? How? Who?

“We will explore the ways in which people get to the island, why they are forced to escape, and the current reality that awaits those that survive the journey,” said Ewing. “People flee war in search of humanity. In Europe, what they find is far from it. We are in a crisis that cannot be ignored. What can you do? Let’s talk about it.”

A 2016 Nevada Union High graduate, Ewing earned a bachelor’s degree in International Studies, Economics and Philosophy at Ca’ Foscari University in Venice, Italy. Next, she left for Leros, Greece to take an active role with ECHO100Plus. The organization serves refugees through community centers, no-money boutiques, and emergency relief.

In Greece, she felt “struck by the incredible disconnect between the refugees’ realities and the world’s perception of those realities.” She worked hard, absorbed the culture, formed authentic connections and as a result gained greater insight into the global refugee crisis.

She has returned home only briefly, eager to share her experiences in Leros — to pull back the curtain on the travails of refugees from Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Eritrea.

Event sponsors include the Baha’is of Nevada County, Full-Circle Learning and the Inner Path. Admission is free of charge.