Nevada City-set movie “The Christmas Card” showcases local charm

It’s not often people can watch a heartwarming Christmas movie and then catch the same actors on their screen in the street, but it’s possible for Nevada County residents with the airing of the Hallmark Channel original movie, “The Christmas Card,” which was filmed on location in Nevada City.

The movie tells the story of a soldier with no family who travels to Nevada City after receiving a Christmas card showcasing the quaint winter beauty of the small, close-knit town. It’s a story many Nevada County residents can tell their own version of.

While the movie originally was set in Vermont, budget issues led the production to Nevada City. Far from a setback, the town and its residents became a vital part of production, with screenwriter Joany Kane describing the city as a character in the film.

Along with the several residents that can be seen in the film, the Nevada City United Methodist Church and Nevada City Classic Cafe were used as filming locations for pivotal points in the movie,

The movie will air at 8:03 p.m. and 11:03 p.m. Friday; noon and 3 p.m. Saturday; and 12:09 a.m. and 3:09 a.m. Dec. 2. Check local listings for which Hallmark Channel the movie will air.

The Nevada City United Methodist Church recently secured rights to show the film free of charge at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 in the church at 433 Broad St., Nevada City.

The showing will coincide with the church’s annual Christmas Craft Faire, starting that weekend, and will feature commentary and insights from the local actors.

Carl and Colleen Godfrey, who were in the film, said people have journeyed to the Nevada City church after seeing the film. They’ve even signed autographs because of it.

“So many people have come to our church,” Colleen said. “They even hang out at the church for hours afterward.”

While people have the opportunity to watch the film at home, Mary Dewitt, also in the film, encourages local residents to come down and enjoy the atmosphere as a community.

“We wanted to start out the holiday season with a celebration without the shopping aspect (of Black Friday),” Dewitt said. “You get a different feeling watching it in a room full of people, and you could be sitting next to someone in the movie. It’s just more fun.”

