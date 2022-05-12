Nevada City School District welcomes new superintendent
The Nevada City School District is getting a new superintendent.
The Board of Trustees this month unanimously confirmed John Baggett as its next superintendent, a news release states.
Baggett has been the superintendent and principal of Colfax Elementary School since July 2016. Prior to that he was with the Grass Valley School District and the Rio Linda Union School District.
He takes the place of Monica Daugherty, who’s retiring after having worked 22 years for the district.
“John comes to us with over 20 years of educational leadership experience, and we are honored to have appointed him our next superintendent,” said Jennifer Singer, president of the Nevada City School District Board of Trustees, in the release. “The Board of Trustees collaborated with a team of community stakeholders as part of the hiring and interview process. Thank you to everyone who participated and those that completed the surveys.”
Baggett’s contract with the school district begins July 1.
Source: Nevada City School District
