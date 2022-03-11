Nevada City School District superintendent to retire in July

From left, Nevada City School District Superintendent Monica Daugherty, Seven Hills seventh grader Amelia Regan, and Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

The Union file photo

After 22 years, Nevada City School District Superintendent Monica Daugherty is stepping back.

The Nevada City School District Board of Directors on Tuesday accepted Daugherty’s retirement letter. She’s served the Nevada City School District as a teacher, principal, and superintendent.

“While we are all disappointed, we are also incredibly grateful for Monica’s service to our district, especially during the last two years,” said Jennifer Singer, president of the Nevada City School District Board of Trustees, in a news release. “Monica has managed the pandemic with strength and grace and has been a model leader in education in California,”

The Nevada City School District was one of only 4% of districts in the state of California that started the fall 2020 school year with an in-person hybrid model.

“I will be forever grateful to have been a part of the Nevada City School District for the last 22 years,” Daugherty said. “What stands out is the passionate, caring, and dedicated colleagues who put their hearts into serving the students under our care. The pandemic, as hard as it has been, has amplified the true character of the NCSD staff. I am deeply thankful to the NCSD board for providing me with the opportunity to serve as a leader in the district I love. It has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented administrators, teachers, students, community leaders, volunteers, parents and staff. I am very committed to supporting the transition to the next superintendent who will lead the district forward.”

The Board of Directors will create a subcommittee of board members, educational partners, and community partners as they seek to fill the position. A celebration of Daugherty’s retirement will take place later in the spring.

Source: Nevada City School District