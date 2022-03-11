Nevada City School District superintendent to retire in July
After 22 years, Nevada City School District Superintendent Monica Daugherty is stepping back.
The Nevada City School District Board of Directors on Tuesday accepted Daugherty’s retirement letter. She’s served the Nevada City School District as a teacher, principal, and superintendent.
“While we are all disappointed, we are also incredibly grateful for Monica’s service to our district, especially during the last two years,” said Jennifer Singer, president of the Nevada City School District Board of Trustees, in a news release. “Monica has managed the pandemic with strength and grace and has been a model leader in education in California,”
The Nevada City School District was one of only 4% of districts in the state of California that started the fall 2020 school year with an in-person hybrid model.
“I will be forever grateful to have been a part of the Nevada City School District for the last 22 years,” Daugherty said. “What stands out is the passionate, caring, and dedicated colleagues who put their hearts into serving the students under our care. The pandemic, as hard as it has been, has amplified the true character of the NCSD staff. I am deeply thankful to the NCSD board for providing me with the opportunity to serve as a leader in the district I love. It has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented administrators, teachers, students, community leaders, volunteers, parents and staff. I am very committed to supporting the transition to the next superintendent who will lead the district forward.”
The Board of Directors will create a subcommittee of board members, educational partners, and community partners as they seek to fill the position. A celebration of Daugherty’s retirement will take place later in the spring.
Source: Nevada City School District
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada City School District superintendent to retire in July
After 22 years, Nevada City School District Superintendent Monica Daugherty is stepping back.