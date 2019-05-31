Nevada City School District superintendent leaving at the end of June

Superintendent of Nevada City School District Trish Dellis has resigned from her position. She will take a new job as a school administrator in Carmel on July 1.

A sense of adventure.

That’s the reason Superintendent Trisha Dellis gave for resigning her position at the Nevada City Charter School District at the end of June.

Dellis said she and her husband, Jeff Dellis, have always wanted to live near the beach “some day,” and having recently turned 55, the opportunity arrived.

Dellis will be the assistant superintendent of human resources with the Carmel Unified School District in Monterey County. Her new contract begins July 1.

“I wasn’t looking at all,” said Dellis. “I love the Nevada City School District. It was completely out of the blue for me.”

Thursday night the Board of Trustees held a special meeting to discuss Dellis’ resignation and to appoint an interim superintendent for the 2019-20 school year. After a closed session meeting, it appointed Deer Creek Elementary School Principal Monica Daugherty as the interim superintendent.

“I’m really committed to our group and our community,” said Daugherty. “This is just another way to serve and keep us strong.”

Daugherty’s appointment will be finalized at the next board meeting June 11.

State of the district

Dellis is happy with how she is leaving the state of the district and its leadership.

“I think we are finishing out the school year strong,” she said.

There will soon be two schools in the Nevada City School District: Deer Creek Elementary School and Seven Hills Middle School. Nevada City Charter School is in its final year after Dellis and the board decided not to renew its charter in February due to low test scores.

Dellis and the new interim superintendent are pleased with the evolution of the district, including its high test scores and good family relationships.

“I know the board feels really strongly that they want to keep the positive momentum we have going in our district and not make any drastic changes,” said Daugherty.

The interim superintendent is okay with current enrollment numbers, believing the district to have good class sizes and enriching student programs.

With regards to 2018 test scores, Deer Creek has improved its internal scores in both English language arts and math exams, according to the California Dashboard, at 38.4 and 42.6 points above standard, respectively. Seven Hills has as well, reaching 11.5 points above standard for English scores and 23.1 points below standard for its math score (but increasing by 14.4 points over the year).

For all four of these test scores, the two schools fall in the state’s “Green” category, the second highest status level out of five total colors.

When comparing their schools to the state as a whole, however, scores are less promising.

In English language arts and math scores, Deer Creek and Seven Hills are both six points below standard and 36.4 points below standard, respectively. Their four test scores fall within the “Orange” category, the second lowest status level.

TRANSITIONS

Dellis said she applied for her new position three weeks ago, and interviewed for it last week, hearing back within the same time frame. Dellis moved here in 1978 and raised her children in the area.

“I’ve lived here for a long time and believe I will be a bit homesick for a while,” she said.

Jeff Dellis is Nevada Union’s athletic director, and does not have a position in Carmel.

“At the moment he is looking at positions in that area,” she said.

The board did not expect Dellis’ to resign.

“The Board has been very pleased with Trisha’s performance and it was a surprise to learn of her decision,” wrote Sandy Hakala, board member president, in an email to The Union.

Some community members were also taken by the decision.

“I was really surprised to learn that she was leaving and decided to go to Carmel,” said Dawn Simmons, parent of a child at Nevada City Charter.

Another parent of a Nevada City Charter student, Shari Prescott, agreed. Prescott has been unhappy with Dellis, saying she swiftly and opaquely decided not to renew Nevada City Charter.

Prescott is skeptical as to why Dellis, who served the district for four years, was there in the first place.

“It makes me wonder, (was) she being used as a political (tool)?” asked Prescott.

The parent felt “(Dellis) threw the bomb” at parents in February, then laughing and joking about the school’s future closing after the public meeting came to a close.

NEXT STEPS

Next year during the late winter or early spring, the board will begin the process of pursuing a permanent superintendent by posting the open position and reviewing interested candidates, wrote Hakala.

“This is normally done by a subcommittee of the board,” she wrote.

The board subsequently interviews the best candidates, wrote Hakala, makes an offer and approves the contract at a regular public meeting.

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.