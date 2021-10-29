Nevada City retains police force

The Nevada City Police Department isn’t going anywhere.

The city has periodically considered whether to maintain a police force, or alternatively contract out law enforcement services.

It was the Aug. 9, 2020, counter-protest that turned violent, and the issue of police officer retention, that led to the most recent evaluation about the future of policing in Nevada City.

It was that evaluation — along with a previous town hall, opinion survey, frequent ad hoc committee consultations and a police chief report — which led the Nevada City Council on Wednesday to unanimously support retaining its police department.

Despite the decision not requiring a vote, Mayor Duane Strawser called for one after conferring with Deputy City Attorney Russ Hildebrand. The council voted 5 to zero to commit fully to the police department by enhancing and supporting a full-fledged city department.





A key concern that arose was the cost of a police department, said City Manager Joan Phillipe.

“The city is authorized for 12 sworn officers, including the chief,” she said. “The city has an interim police chief, two sergeants and four patrol officers.”

Strawser said that, from the initial consideration of contracting out police services, residents did not seem to grasp the concept.

“From day one there was a misconception from a lot of emails I received that we were trying to farm out and bring in a separate entity to run our police department,” the mayor said. “That was never the case. The conversation was predicated on retaining our own autonomous police department. (This extends) as far as the identity of the uniforms, the cars (insignia). So, (a separate entity), that was never part of the conversation.”

Phillipe said law enforcement requires a large financial obligation. That’s because the police need specialized equipment, has the expense of complying with safety mandates, a need to use more vehicles than other city departments, a larger retirement cost, and a 24/7 schedule.

“But consensus from the (September 16) town hall meeting leaned toward keeping our own police department,” she said. “And data from our survey lends credence to that. And we looked at Chief (Ted) Stec’s research at what the cost would be to contract out. And there really would not be a cost savings.”

SEVERAL OPTIONS

Stec in his report outlined several options for maintaining a police presence.

The first option would have created a new hiring model, then pivoted toward a progressive organizational chart and deployment strategy that falls under the community oriented policing model.

Another option would have scaled back the total number of sworn officers and patrol hours. For example: the department would close from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., with an on-call officer for emergencies only, while ensuring a vigorous day watch group.

A third alternative would have scaled back the total number of sworn officers and built a highly responsive group of sworn and non-sworn staff to work 6 a.m. to midnight, while contracting for emergency calls only and periodic patrol checks from midnight to 6 a.m.

Vice Mayor Doug Fleming said the city could contract out, if there were a savings or other compelling reason. He also voiced concern over the rate of turnover.

“If we’re going to fund a police department, we’ve got to establish a department that works proactively with the community … I thought one way to save money, closing from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. I realize response times would be compromised, but we don’t have a huge amount of violent crime. My feeling: support our current police department with a few caveats.”

Stec said police personnel are eager and willing to help.

“I found the staff capable of providing excellent service within their individual levels of training and experience,” he said. “A sincere interest in policing Nevada City was conveyed — staff had been drawn here for its uniqueness. But leadership and officers are spread too thin.

“Most feel contracting would be more expensive,” Stec also said. “But the prospect of being laid off or the loss of seniority by contracting weighs heavy on their minds. Further, most feel the service delivery type would be too aggressive from one agency, essentially absent from another agency, costs would be uncontrollable and locals want their own police department.”

Stec added that crime is low in Nevada City, comprising mainly crimes of nuisance, quality of life and infraction-type calls. However, his report listed a number of challenges confronting the department. Morale is low and is caused by high turnover, a toxic history at City Hall, uncertainty, too many interim chiefs over the years, a pay/benefits package that isn’t competitive, quality officers leaving, low staffing, the Aug. 9 incident, and current nationwide sentiment toward police and a lack of City Council trust.

As to the latter factor, Council member Daniela Fernandez said that it resonated with her.

“I heard that,” she said. “And I want you to know that I feel that, too. And I feel that we have some work to do, some trust to rebuild. I’m interested in looking into more progressive sort of training, de-escalation and conflict resolution.”

COMMENT

Speaking at the meeting, Matthew Coulter said that if the police department is trained to standards that is best suited to the public, “then that’s a very scary thought. In my experience with the Nevada City Police Department, and I’m not the only one, it was with a very negative and violent experience. I’m sorry more people are not here to mention that.”

Ethan Cameron, a native Nevada City resident, said he attended the Aug. 9 protest and was critical of police response.

“One thing that struck me on August 9 was the ineptitude at the escalating situation,” he said. “So when I hear police have all the adequate training, that doesn’t give me a whole lot of faith in the police. Watching police deal with the homeless, I don’t see a whole lot of compassion. I think police can de-escalate situations and handle people with a mental health crisis in a better way.”

No police officer violated any rule or law during the Aug. 9, 2020, Nevada City protest that turned violent, an after-action report states.

Instead the officers “were insufficiently trained and equipped to handle the protest,” according to the report.

The budget of the police department is about $2.3 million annually. That is 48.6% of the city budget, said Lorraine Reich, an attorney on behalf of the Community Oversight Task Force, in a recent letter to the City Council.

According to Reich, numerous residents question the financial feasibility of the city operating its own police force, saying it warranted input from the entire community. In the past her group has asked for the topic — the future of the police department — be included on the City Council agenda.

Reich also said that Nevada City has about 3,000 people in a 2.1-square-mile area. The busiest area can be walked in a matter of minutes, and the city is comprised of mostly friendly people eager to engage visitors.

“There is no reason for officers not to get out of their vehicles and patrol on foot and get to know the shopkeepers and residents,” said Reich. “There should be regular ‘meet and greet’ events to get to know the officers and vice versa. That kind of outreach has been shown to prevent and reduce crime as well as to improve the relationships between law enforcement and the community they serve.”

