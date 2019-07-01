Nevada City residents named to ‘President’s List’ at Gonzaga University
Submitted to The Union
Maxwell Heinzelman and Alexander Orovitz of Nevada City have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated in downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
