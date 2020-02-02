Nevada City residents named to President’s List at Gonzaga University

Nevada City residents Maxwell Heinzelman and Alexander Orovitz, both of whom are attending Gonzaga University, have earned placement on the school’s President’s List for the fall semester of 2019. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.