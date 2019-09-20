Nevada City resident to lead P.E.O. Sisterhood

Brenda Atchison of Nevada City was installed as president of the International Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Sisterhood at the organization’s biennial convention in Des Moines, Iowa earlier this month. Atchison is a member of P.E.O. Chapter TE, in Grass Valley. She was president of California State Chapter from 2000-2001.

Graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of music in vocal music education from the University of Idaho in Moscow, Atchison graduated from Dominican University of California with a master of business administration in strategic leadership in 2004. Atchison owns a personnel firm with an emphasis on recruiting healthcare and medical information management technology professionals nationwide.

Since its inception in 1869, P.E.O., has helped more than 109,000 women pursue educational goals by providing nearly $345 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans and the stewardship of Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together nearly a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.

