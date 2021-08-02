Nevada City resident named to dean’s list at Dickinson College
Anna Harvey, a senior Russian major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. A graduate of Deerfield Academy, she is the daughter of Edward and Tamie Harvey of Nevada City.
All students earning a position on the dean’s list — a recognition of academic excellence — must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester. Dickinson College, located in Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private, national liberal-arts college is home to approximately 2,200 students from across the country and around the world. The college is recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education, civic engagement and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the campus, the community and the globe. For more information, visit http://www.dickinson.edu.
