Nevada City renewable energy committee to present at Wild and Scenic workshop
January 4, 2018
Nevada City last year joined a growing number of cities in California that have set a goal of relying exclusively on renewable sources for energy use.
Other nearby communities, including Truckee and South Lake Tahoe, also plan to make the transition.
The "100% Renewables Committee" meets twice a month in Nevada City and is currently developing a plan to help the city reach its goal.
Don Rivines, a committee member, will join other presenters, including a representative from South Lake Tahoe's renewables group, for a workshop at Wild and Scenic Film Festival.
The 100% Renewable Energy in the Sierra Nevada workshop is a free event scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Nevada City Hall, 317 Broad St.
