Nevada City removes member from Planning Commission

The Nevada City Council on Wednesday voted 3-to-2 to dismiss Laurie Oberholtzer from the city’s Planning Commission.

Mayor Duane Strawser, along with Council members Erin Minett and Daniela Fernandez, voted to terminate Oberholtzer, while Vice Mayor Doug Fleming, who appointed her, and Council member Gary Petersen opposed.

Oberholtzer, speaking in her defense, said she was surprised this could happen.

“I’m not anti-growth, I’m pro-affordable housing. I co-authored our affordable housing ordinance, the strongest in the state,” said Oberholtzer.

Oberholtzer said several years ago the city planner introduced a cottage ordinance to allow increased density. Then last year a lobbyist recommended to the city planner to make a major expansion of the ordinance to include commercial and office zones throughout the city. The Planning Commission discussed the issue at a subsequent meeting, but had some concerns and asked the city planner to provide more information at another meeting.





“But it took me by surprise later when a City Council member said some council members did not like how the discussion went,” Oberholtzer said.

After the Aug. 25 council meeting, Oberholtzer said she was informed by a council member that the council would require expansion of the cottage ordinance to support future growth plans. That’s mainly why the council decided to place the issue of her continued service on the Planning Commission.

Council members favoring her removal dispute this account. Minett said that while some people say it is about the ordinance, it’s actually about issues on the Planning Commission.

“For me, it’s really … I want a Planning Commission that actually works together,” said Minett. “The fact (is) we keep losing commissioners because they don’t want to work with Commissioner Oberholtzer. It’s not a good thing. And I do want to say Laurie’s done an amazing job. But the city is struggling, and to have controversy with the commission is really sad and it isn’t working the way it should be.”

Petersen said the council’s vote lessens the viability of city organizations in ways the council has failed to contemplate.

“This action will divide the community in so many ways that’s unnecessary and harmful,” he added.

