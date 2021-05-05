Nevada City releases Aug. 9 protest after-action report

A report detailing the violence of an Aug. 9 Nevada City protest concluded that no officers present violated any law and no actionable misconduct occurred.

The report — prepared by Paragon Investigative Services, an independent private investigation firm — has no data about the conduct of any specific officer or reveals any information protected by the law, said Joan Phillipe, interim Nevada City manager.

According to the report, in the early evening hours of Aug. 9, the Nevada County Patriots arrived in Nevada City to counter-protest a Black Lives Matter social justice protest. Neither group sought or obtained a permit to hold a protest.

As the protests began it soon became obvious the two groups would not conduct their respective protests peacefully. A total of 150 to 200 people among the two groups were involved.

“This is not to say the officers did a good job of managing the protest/counter protest, only they did not run afoul of particular policy,” quoted the Paragon after-action report. “Even if all 12 members of the Nevada Police Department had been on duty there still would not have been sufficient personnel to adequately control an unruly crowd without significant outside agency assistance.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com