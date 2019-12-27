Nevada City presentation: career resources for women

The Business & Professional Women of Nevada County are inviting community members to their dinner and program, “Career Services for Women of Nevada County,” on Jan. 15. Three Nevada County women will discuss the services available to local women in employment, disability services and mentoring.

The Business & Professional Women of Nevada County offers encouragement awards and academic scholarships to women returning to school or in certification programs to better their working opportunities. The group meets the third Wednesday of each month at Trolley Junction at the Northern Queen, 400 Railroad, Ave., Nevada City. Our mission is to support and promote equity for women.

All attendees must pre-pay. Social/networking 5:30 p.m., dinner 6 p.m. The cost is $22.50 per person for dinner or $5 for the program only. Deadline for reservations is 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.

To reserve, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.For more information, call Mary at 530-346-7192.