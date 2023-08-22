Monday's power outage affecting 1,086 customers east of Nevada City was caused by a vehicle crashing into a utility pole on Red Dog Road. The outage began at about 1:07 p.m. and crews were replacing that pole and were working to isolate the damaged area from the circuit and restore as many customers as possible, with full restoration expected about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Paul Moreno, a Principal with PG&E Marketing & Communications. 

Two other significant sustained outages—not momentary—occurred last week. 