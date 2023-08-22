Monday's power outage affecting 1,086 customers east of Nevada City was caused by a vehicle crashing into a utility pole on Red Dog Road. The outage began at about 1:07 p.m. and crews were replacing that pole and were working to isolate the damaged area from the circuit and restore as many customers as possible, with full restoration expected about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to Paul Moreno, a Principal with PG&E Marketing & Communications.
Two other significant sustained outages—not momentary—occurred last week.
On Aug. 15, 1,059 customers lost power at 3:05 p.m. with all restored at 5:52 p.m. The cause was a circuit breaker opening at PG&E's Grass Valley substation. A software update was made.
On Aug. 16 an excavator came into contact with overhead power lines, causing a power outage impacting 650 customers that started at 12:45 p.m. with all restored at 3:20 p.m. This was on the 23000 block of McCourtney Road.
All three outages were on separate circuits so not (affect) the same customers impacted. PG&E also do planned power outages for maintenance and notify customers in advance about those.