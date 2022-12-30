After receiving complaints, Nevada City Police Chief Dan Foss has voided 10 parking tickets that were issued Monday, Dec. 26. The registered owners of the vehicles will be notified.
“People got pretty excited about it,” Foss said, adding it was an easy decision for him. Good public relations was far more important than the revenue from the tickets.
“December 26th is recognized as a national holiday because the official holiday is on a weekend, ” he wrote in a Dec. 27 post on the department’s Facebook page . “It is not recognized currently as a holiday within Nevada City for parking enforcement purposes.”
“Please understand the police officers and parking enforcement officers were acting under my direction, so no fault should be directed at them,” he said in the post. “We will work on updating city ordinance s in the future to better reflect national holidays. Thank you all for your understanding.”
The decision to void the tickets has proved popular on Facebook. As of early Wednesday afternoon, the post had received more than 175 Like and Love emjois, 20 positive comments and was shared 11 times.
The comments included the following:
”Thank you for doing the right thing. This is an example of how government can work to support its community rather than divide it.“
“And this is how a police chief gains mad respect from the locals as well as the visitors. Very cool of you, Dan Foss.”
“Accountability and responsibility at the top. Love to see it.“
Parking tickets for meter violations currently cost $33. The fine may go up to $50 soon,“ Foss said, but he wants to keep the fines at a minimal level. ”It’s a misconception that we issue parking tickets to generate revenue.“