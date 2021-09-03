Nevada City police searching for suspect

From the Nevada City Police Department Facebook Page:

(Thursday) at about 4 p.m., an allied law enforcement agency attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor violation. The unknown male driver failed to yield and sped away into Nevada City. Moments later, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into parked vehicles, ultimately coming to rest against a curb on Broad Street near Sacramento Street. The suspect exited his vehicle and ran to a nearby pedestrian trail that afforded areas of concealment and multiple directions to flee. No one else was in the suspect vehicle. Nevada City PD Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation continues. Should you have information about this incident, please contact the Nevada City Police Department at 530-265-4700.