Nevada City police searching for armed robber

Nevada City police say they’re searching for a man suspected of robbing a couple at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

A man called 911 after 4 p.m. to report an armed robbery with a handgun, according to dispatch reports.

A couple was walking with their dog in the 100 block of North Pine Street when a young man walked up behind them and demanded they give him their camera, the police department said in a Facebook press release. The man was holding a black pistol, the post stated.

The man took the camera, a Canon Rebel, and ran up the street toward the courthouse, according to the release and dispatch reports. The suspect was described as having short, dark hair, in his late teens or early 20s, and was wearing a black shirt.

The victims were not injured, dispatch reports stated. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nevada City Police Department at 530-265-4700.

