Nevada City Police Officers Association endorses 3 for City Council

The Nevada City Police Officers Association has endorsed three candidates for City Council.

In a Wednesday letter the association endorses Doug Fleming and incumbent David Parker for two of the three council spots up for election.

The association last week sent a letter to the third candidate it’s endorsing, Daniela Fernandez, who’s also named in the Wednesday letter.

Six candidates are running for three open spots. The top three vote-getters will take seats on the council.

— Submitted to The Union