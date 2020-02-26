Nevada City Police Officers Association endorses 3 for City Council
The Nevada City Police Officers Association has endorsed three candidates for City Council.
In a Wednesday letter the association endorses Doug Fleming and incumbent David Parker for two of the three council spots up for election.
The association last week sent a letter to the third candidate it’s endorsing, Daniela Fernandez, who’s also named in the Wednesday letter.
Six candidates are running for three open spots. The top three vote-getters will take seats on the council.
— Submitted to The Union
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News