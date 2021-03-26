Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis steps down

After serving Nevada City for 13 years, Police Chief Chad Ellis stepped down this week.

Nevada City Police Lt. Paul Rohde will serve as acting chief until an interim police chief is named in the next few weeks, according to interim City Manager Joan Phillipe.

At a Thursday special meeting, the council had a closed session discussion about the interim police chief position, but no reportable action was taken.

At the meeting the council held a presentation recognizing Ellis’ service. He will be relocating out of state.

“Thank you Chief Ellis,” Mayor Erin Minett said. “We will miss you.”

Minett could not be reached for comment Friday on the selection of a new police chief.

Ellis began his career with Nevada City as a patrol officer in 2008 and was recognized as officer of the year in 2009.

The Bear River High School graduate worked up the ranks to detective, and then lieutenant in 2017 before becoming police chief in April 2019.

In 2015, Ellis received the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council’s Public Safety Commitment Award after saving the life of a motorcyclist who tried to flee from a traffic stop and then collided with a truck.

After violent counter protests in August last year led to allegations of inaction by the police, the city announced two investigations into the department’s conduct.

No official update has been announced on those investigations, only one of which will be made public.

In less than a decade the Nevada City Police Department has gone through three regular and two interim police chiefs. The next interim police chief will be the sixth total since 2013.

Ellis could not be reached for comment Friday.

