Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis named interim manager
Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis will be acting as city manager until an interim can be appointed, Mayor Erin Minett said Thursday.
The appointment could be short-lived, however, as a special meeting agenda for 4 p.m. Friday lists the potential appointment of former Colusa and Clearwater city manager Joan Phillipe as interim.
If approved, her appointment would be effective Monday at a rate of $56.67 per hour.
In a closed session Wednesday the council voted unanimously to approve a separation agreement with former City Manager Catrina Olson, effective immediately.
As part of her employment agreement Olson will be provided six months’ salary and health benefits, totaling just over $75,000.
Minett did not explain why no interim city manager was chosen Wednesday night despite the appointment being agendized for the same closed session.
In a release Wednesday following the city said it was still assessing its options.
Minett also declined to give a timeline, budget or qualifications for the next potential city manager.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis named interim manager
Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis will be acting as city manager until an interim can be appointed, Mayor Erin Minett said Thursday.